Palestinians carry the body of Islam Sabouh, who was killed during an operation by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Israeli police said forces encircled the home of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who they say was wanted for a string of shootings in the West Bank earlier this year. They said al-Nabulsi and another Palestinian militant were killed in a shootout at the scene, and that troops found arms and explosives in his home. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

TOKYO — Nagasaki paid tribute to the victims of the US atomic bombing 77 years ago on Aug. 9, with the mayor saying Russia’s war on Ukraine showed the world that another nuclear attack is not just a worry but “a tangible and present crisis.”

Mayor Tomihisa Taue, in his speech, Tuesday, at the Nagasaki Peace Park, said nuclear weapons can be used as long as they exist, and their elimination is the only way to save the future of humankind.

