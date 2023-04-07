Britain Obit Lawson

FILE - Preparing his budget, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nigel Lawson, with his famous battered red Budget Box, in his office at the Treasury, London, March 10, 1987. Lawson, the tax-cutting UK Treasury chief under the late Margaret Thatcher and a lion of Conservative politics in the late 20th century has died. He was 91. (AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File)

 Gerald Penny

LONDON — Nigel Lawson, the tax-cutting UK Treasury chief under the late Margaret Thatcher and a lion of Conservative politics in the late 20th century, has died. He was 91.

Lawson, who led the Treasury from 1983 to 1989, spearheaded the drive to place key public sector companies into private control. He also modernized financial markets in what became known as the Big Bang of deregulation, which strengthened London’s position as a global financial hub.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.