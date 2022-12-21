South Korea North Korea Japan

Protesters shout slogans during a rally to oppose Japan's adoption of a new national security strategy near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. North Korea threatened Tuesday to take "bold and decisive military steps" against Japan as it slammed Tokyo's adoption of a national security strategy as an attempt to turn the country into an aggressive military power. The banners read "Stop military cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan military alliance." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea threatened, Tuesday, to take a “resolute and decisive military step” against Japan while it slammed Tokyo’s adoption of a national security strategy as an attempt to turn the country into “an offensive military giant.”

The North’s statement came four days after Japan announced a security strategy that includes a counterstrike capability against enemy targets and doubles its military spending to gain a more offensive footing against threats from China and North Korea.

