SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea, on Thursday, prompting the South to scramble 30 military aircraft in response, Seoul officials said. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks.
Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation and were believed to have conducted air-to-surface firing drills, South Korea’s military said.
The military said South Korea responded by scrambling 30 fighter jets and other warplanes, though they didn’t engage in any clash with the North Korean aircraft.
The North Korean planes were probably dozens of kilometers away from the border, South Korean media said.
North Korea has previously sent military aircraft near the border, but Yonhap news agency said this is likely the first time it has mobilized so many warplanes for such a provocative flight and
Tensions have risen sharply on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests prompted South Korea, the United States and Japan to conduct joint drills in response.
Earlier Thursday, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters. The launches came after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to North Korea’s launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan, earlier this week.
North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year. South Korean officials said the North may further raise tensions by testing an intercontinental ballistic missile or conducting its first nuclear test explosion since 2017, following an old pattern of heightening animosities before trying to wrest outside concessions.
N.Korea (missiles), China (Taiwan), and Russia with Ukraine...We did not have these problems under President Trump leadership...Our enemies know "Weakness" when they see it...What you saw under President Trump's leadership was energy independence, a strong economy, respect from other countries around the world, the securing of our borders and a cognitive ability. Not now...LMAO same with the cost for food...the chicken companies, the beef companies, and the dairies...they all got "greedy" on Bidens watch huh... ""Gas prices were fine during Trump years""" also Russia was quite, N Korea was quiet...so was China. They know a Coward (Biden) is in office, and fate has given our enemies a gift. Our enemies are seizing the moment....after all a Jimmy Carter (weakling) only comes along every once in a while. Most support the Dems for one of three reasons...Welfare, Unions, or Teachers (disabled)....So for personal greed they support the Democrats, who have become "Nut Jobs" ie. men can get pregnant....lol lol how embarrassing to be a Democrat in today's times.
