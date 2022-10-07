South Korea Koreas Tensions

FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jet takes off Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in an undisclosed location in South Korea. South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response. (South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea, on Thursday, prompting the South to scramble 30 military aircraft in response, Seoul officials said. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks.

Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation and were believed to have conducted air-to-surface firing drills, South Korea’s military said.

