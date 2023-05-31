SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Tuesday it would launch its first military spy satellite in June and described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for monitoring US “reckless” military exercises with South Korea.
The statement came a day after North Korea notified Japan’s coast guard that the launch, sometime between May 31 and June 11, might affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island. Japan’s defense minister warned its forces to shoot down the satellite or debris if any entered Japanese territory, and its coast guard issued a safety warning for ships that would be in the affected seas during the expected launch, citing a risk of falling debris.
The Democrats hate N.Korea..Kim really hates Obama...as does most American Taxpayer...The Parasites and Freeloaders still love Obama, . The missiles quit being launched under President Trump leadership...but Biden (Pedo Pete) has brought us Soaring inflation, N.Korean missile launches, threat of nuclear war with Russia, etc etc etc etc...Biden is a Loser, as is his puppeteer (Obama?).
