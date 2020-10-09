SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For months, North Korea has been relatively uncombative, as leader Kim Jong Un grapples with the Coronavirus pandemic, natural disasters and the deepening economic pain under years of tough US-led sanctions.
But ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of his ruling party this weekend, speculation has risen that Kim may hold a massive military parade and unveil newly developed, powerful missiles. The goal, experts say, would be to bolster internal unity and draw US attention amid deadlocked nuclear diplomacy between the countries.
“His people are considerably wearied and his economy is in trouble ... so Kim Jong Un would want to mobilize his people and stress a self-reliant policy to quell their complaints and draw their loyalty,” Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University in South Korea. “To do so, he would need new weapons, powerful weapons that would send a message to the entire world.”
Big difference between "Showing" missiles, and "Launching" missiles. Thanks to President Trump: N.Korea is not creating havoc, ISIS has been destroyed, Troops are coming home, everyone in the United Nations is paying their 2%, China is "not stealing our technology (as much). Global trade is balanced to be fair for America (that upsets a lot of other countries). Dont let the Democrats trick you...they are desperate, and run on issues like "how much they hate Trump" OK we get that losers...now tell us what your plans are for a better America..Dems will give "Free" stuff to everyone that votes for them...but it is not free...Taxpayers have to cover those freebies.
