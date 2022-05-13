SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea, on Thursday, its neighbors said, the latest in a series of weapons demonstrations this year and one that came just hours after it confirmed its first case of the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The launches could underscore North Korea’s determination to press ahead with its efforts to expand its arsenal despite the virus outbreak to rally support behind the leader, Kim Jong Un, and keep up pressure on its rivals amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy.
Thursday’s launches were the North’s first weapons fired since the inauguration of new conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.
North Korea has a history of rattling new governments in Seoul and Washington in an apparent bid to boost its bargaining chips in future negotiations.
South Korea, Japan and the US condemned the test of the weapons, which were launched from the North’s capital region on Thursday afternoon.
(1) comment
This stuff wasn't happening on President Trump's watch. Russia was not invading countries..Gas was cheap, Food was cheap..and Energy was cheap..those days are gone...Lets Thank Clueless Joe Biden (sniffles) the Clueless Idiot for Destroying America....China loves Biden.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.