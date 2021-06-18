LONDON (AP) — The leader of the senior party in Northern Ireland’s government resigned late Thursday after colleagues revolted over a deal to appoint new leaders to the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing administration.
Edwin Poots, who was elected just a month ago, announced he was quitting as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party following a meeting of senior party officials. Poots said he would stay in the post until a new leader was elected.
“This has been a difficult period for the party and the country and I have conveyed to the chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both Unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place,” he said.
The statement came hours after Poots nominated DUP legislator Paul Givan to be Northern Ireland’s new first minister. Michelle O’Neill of Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein was reappointed deputy first minister.
The appointments appeared to resolve a crisis that had threatened to sink Northern Ireland’s power-sharing administration.
Sinn Fein had threatened not to fill the post of deputy because of a feud about protections for the Irish language. That would have mothballed the administration — under the power-sharing arrangements set up as part of Northern Ireland’s peace accord, a government can’t be formed unless both roles are filled.
The language issue cuts to the heart of tensions between Northern Ireland’s mostly Catholic nationalists, who see themselves as Irish, and Protestants, who largely identify as British.
The Northern Ireland Assembly, in which the DUP is the largest party, has failed to pass a law ensuring protections for the Irish and Ulster Scots languages, despite the power-sharing parties agreeing last year to do so.
But after crisis talks with the two parties, the British government said early Thursday it would step in and pass the legislation in the UK Parliament if the Belfast assembly did not do it by September.
Sinn Fein welcomed the move, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald saying it had broken the “logjam of DUP obstructionism.” Poots accused Sinn Fein of creating instability, but agreed to nominate a first minister.
That provoked fury from many DUP colleagues.
“You cannot lead people who are not following you,” DUP lawmaker Sammy Wilson said as he entered Thursday’s party meeting. “If you have no followers, you can’t be a leader, can you?”
