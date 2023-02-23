Obit Broyhill

President Ford talks with North Carolina Congressman Jim Broyhill, left, and Sen. Jesse Helms, center, during a Republican fund raising visit to Raleigh in this Nov. 14, 1975 photo. Broyhill who served briefly in the Senate in the mid-1980s has died. The family of Jim Broyhill confirmed he died early Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 in Winston-Salem at the age of 95. (AP Photo, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jim Broyhill, a longtime North Carolina Republican congressman who served briefly in the US Senate to fill a vacancy before losing a bid to keep the job, died early Saturday at age 95, his family said.

Broyhill, a scion of the Broyhill Furniture business in the North Carolina foothills that brought jobs and prestige to the region, died at Arbor Acres retirement home in Winston-Salem, according to his son, Ed. He had suffered from congestive heart failure for years that worsened in recent months, his son said Saturday.

