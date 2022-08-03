Cambodia ASEAN

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, second right, delivers an opening speech during ASEAN Foreign Ministers Interface Meeting with ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) representatives in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

 Heng Sinith

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing’s growing ambitions in the region.

The meeting in Phnom Penh of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will see US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov together at the same venue for the second time in a month, though it’s not clear whether the two will meet.

