Myanmar Asia Cyclone

An ethnic Rakhine man stands inside a damaged pagoda to help for repairing roof after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Friday, May 19, 2023. Cyclone Mocha roared in from the Bay of Bengal on Sunday with high winds and rain slamming a corner of neighboring Bangladesh and a wider swath of western Myanmar's Rakhine state.(AP Photo)

 STR

BANGKOK — The official death toll from the powerful cyclone that struck Myanmar has burgeoned to at least 145, including 117 members of the Muslim Rohingya minority, state television reported Friday.

It said the figure applied to the western state of Rakhine, where Cyclone Mocha did the most damage, but did not say how many storm-related deaths there have been in other parts of the country.

