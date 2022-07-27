BANGKOK (AP) — International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of four political prisoners intensified, Tuesday, with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments, as well as fears the hangings could derail nascent attempts to bring an end to the violence and unrest that has beset the Southeast Asian nation since the military seized power, last year.

Myanmar’s military-led government that seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in February 2021, has been accused of thousands of extrajudicial killings since then, but the hangings announced, Monday, were the country’s first official executions in decades.

