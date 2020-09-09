Myanmar Rohingya

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017, file photo, houses are on fire in Gawdu Zara village, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar. Two soldiers who defected from Myanmar’s army and confessed on video to taking part in massacres, rape, and other crimes against the Muslim Rohingya minority are believed to be in the custody of the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands and should be prosecuted to obtain their evidence, a human rights organization said Tuesday. (AP Photo, File)

 STR

BANGKOK (AP) — Two soldiers who deserted from Myanmar’s army have testified on video that they were instructed by commanding officers to “shoot all that you see and that you hear” in villages where minority Rohingya Muslims lived, a human rights group said Tuesday.

The comments appear to be the first public confession by soldiers of involvement in army-directed massacres, rape and other crimes against Rohingya in the Buddhist-majority country, and the group Fortify Rights suggested they could provide important evidence for an ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh since August 2017 to escape what Myanmar’s military called a clearance campaign. Myanmar’s government has denied accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.