Fito Olivares performs during the Cinco de Mayo celebration held at Rosedale Park Sunday May 5, 2002 in San Antonio, Texas. Olivares, known for songs that were wedding and quinceanera mainstays including the hit “Juana La Cubana,” died Friday, March 17, 2023. He was 75. The noted saxophonist died in the morning at home in Houston, according to his wife, Griselda Olivares. (Edward A. Ornelas/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Tejano musician Fito Olivares, known for songs that were wedding and quinceanera mainstays including the hit “Juana La Cubana,” died March 17. He was 75.

The noted saxophonist died in the morning at home in Houston, according to his wife, Griselda Olivares. She said he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

