THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An alleged leader of a notorious militia blamed for atrocities in the Darfur conflict oversaw the summary execution of a group of about 100 captured men and boys in 2004, a prosecutor said Monday at the opening of a pretrial hearing at the International Criminal Court.
Pubudu Sachithanandan was speaking at the first presentation at the global court of evidence against a suspect charged with involvement in crimes by the Janjaweed militia in Darfur in 2003 and 2004.
Earlier, the court’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said she felt privileged to be in court “when finally one of the suspects in the Darfur situation is before this court to face independent and impartial justice.”
Bensouda, whose nine-year term in office ends next month, paid tribute to “the courage, patience and resilience of the Darfur victims who have waited for so long for this day to arrive.”
Ali Mohammed Ali Abdul Rahman Ali, known as Ali Kushayb, is charged with a total of 31 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes dating back to the deadly Darfur conflict in 2003 and 2004 including murder, rape, torture and persecution.
He has not entered a plea to the charges but at a hearing last year he told judges the allegations were “untrue.” His lawyer, Cyril Laucci, disputes the court’s jurisdiction in the case.
Bensouda told judges that Abdul Rahman “was a knowing, willing and energetic perpetrator of these crimes. He played a crucial role leading attacks, committing murders and ordering other murders.”
She said Janjaweed forces used rape as a weapon to terrorize and humiliate women. She recounted the story of a woman captured by a Janjaweed fighter and raped at knife point.
