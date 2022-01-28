Staffers have accused the top director of the World Health Organization in the Western Pacific of racist, unethical and abusive behavior that has undermined the UN health agency’s efforts to curb the Coronavirus pandemic.
The allegations were laid out in an internal complaint filed, in October, and in an email last week sent by unidentified staff to WHO’s senior leadership and its executive board and obtained by the AP. Two of the authors said more than 30 current and former WHO officials were involved in writing the email.
The internal complaint and email describe a “toxic atmosphere” with “a culture of systemic bullying and public ridiculing” at WHO’s Western Pacific headquarters in Manila, led by Dr. Takeshi Kasai, director of a vast region that includes China and Japan. The AP also has obtained recorded snippets of meetings where Kasai is heard making derogatory comments about staff based on nationality. Eleven former or current WHO staffers who worked for Kasai told the AP he frequently used racist language.
The complaint and message also accused Kasai of improperly sharing potentially sensitive vaccine information with his home country, Japan.
In an email to the AP, Kasai denied allegations of racism and unethical behavior.
“I ask a lot of myself, and our staff,” he said. “This has particularly been the case during the COVID-19 response. But it should not result in people feeling disrespected.”
Kasai said he was committed to making changes that would ensure “a positive work environment.” However, an internal WHO message seen by the AP shows that in a meeting last week, Kasai ordered all his senior directors to “reject” the accusations in the email and to “totally support” him.
