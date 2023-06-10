EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University said it will use approximately $300,000 in donations to create a memorial to honor students who were killed or wounded in a mass shooting in February.
The permanent memorial, to be “planned through a meaningful, respectful and collaborative process,” was disclosed Friday as the university announced what it will do with $2 million given to the Spartan Strong Fund.
Three students died and five more were wounded when a gunman fired inside two campus buildings on Feb. 13. Anthony McRae killed himself about 4 miles from campus when confronted by police.
“We are forever grateful to the thousands of people who have generously helped put our community on a path to healing through the Spartan Strong Fund,” interim President Teresa Woodruff said.
Approximately $1 million will support people directly affected by the shooting, especially injured students who want to continue to pursue their education, MSU said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.