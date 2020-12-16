WASHINGTON
(AP) — Melania Trump didn’t let the Coronavirus pandemic break a decades-long tradition of first ladies visiting a Washington children’s hospital at the holidays.
On Tuesday, she made her fourth and final holiday visit as first lady to Children’s National Hospital.
“Wonderful to be here,” she said. “This is one of my favorite events during the holiday season.”
During each of her visits, Mrs. Trump said she has seen that the spirit of Christmas is alive in each of the children, who are battling medical conditions.
The hospital tweaked the holiday program to safely accommodate the visit during the pandemic, which has claimed more than 300,000 lives in the United States.
“Mrs. Trump has our deep gratitude for joining every first lady since Bess Truman in bringing holiday cheer to children who are hospitalized and can’t be home during this special time of the year,” said Dr. Kurt Newman, chief executive officer of the hospital.
The first lady sat in a chair in front of a towering Christmas tree adorning the hospital’s atrium. Two patients, six-year-old Riley Whitney and eight-year-old Sofia Martinez, sat with pillows on a red carpet in front to listen to Mrs. Trump read a book about holiday ornaments that come to life. In past years, Mrs. Trump read to a big crowd of patients and their families, hospital staffers and singers and dancers.
