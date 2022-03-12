YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Merapi continued to erupt, Friday, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country’s most active volcano.
The volcano on the densely populated island of Java unleashed clouds of hot ash shortly before midnight, Wednesday, into early morning, Thursday, and fast-moving pyroclastic flows — a mixture of rock, lava and gas — traveled up to 3.1 miles down its slopes. It was Mount Merapi’s biggest lava flow since authorities raised its danger level, in November 2020, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.
Dozens of light eruptions continued during the day Thursday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing1.5 miles down its slopes. No casualties were reported. About 253 people were evacuated to temporary shelters but they returned to the volcano’s fertile slopes after the activity subsided, Humaida said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.