LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Two motorcycle gang members got into a shootout on a Florida interstate early Friday, leaving a woman riding with the instigator near death from a bullet to the head, authorities said.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Ronald Donovan and other members of the Sin City Deciples motorcycle gang were driving eastbound on Interstate 4 between Tampa and Orlando shortly after midnight when members of the Thug Riders passed them.
Judd said that offended Donovan, 38, who opened fire on the Thug Riders, hitting one in the back and causing a running gun battle at speeds of 100 mph. The wounded rider, whose name was not released, returned fire, hitting Donovan’s passenger in the head, Judd said. He said the woman, 33, is not expected to survive.
The Thug Rider and witnesses called 911. Judd said that when deputies arrived, they saw a motorcycle driving off from where the Sin City Deciples had parked. They found no guns or gang paraphernalia and believe the fleeing rider took those with him, Judd said.
