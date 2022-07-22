Belgium EU Russia Ukraine Energy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The European Union's head office on Wednesday proposed that member states cut their gas use by 15% over the coming months that any full Russian cutoff of natural gas supplies to the bloc will not fundamentally disrupt industries and send an additional chill through homes next winter. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

 Virginia Mayo

BRUSSELS — The European Union imposed more sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine on Thursday after the bloc’s 27 members backed measures that include a ban on gold imports, further restrictions on the country’s biggest bank and tighter export controls on some high-technology goods.

European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the “reinforced, prolonged EU sanctions against the Kremlin” send “a strong signal to Moscow: we will keep the pressure high for as long as it takes.”

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Wait until Russia fires back and restricts the EU's energy imports from Russia.

