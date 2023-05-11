Iran Uncovering Dissent

A woman sits in the alfresco dining area of a cafe at Tajrish commercial district without wearing her mandatory Islamic headscarf in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 29, 2023. More women are choosing not to wear the mandatory headscarf, or the hijab, publicly in Iran. Such open defiance of the law follows months of protests over the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country's morality police, for wearing her hijab too loosely.(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

 Vahid Salemi

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Billboards across Iran’s capital proclaim that women should wear their mandatory headscarves to honor their mothers. But perhaps for the first time since the chaotic days following Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, more women — both young and old — choose not to do so.

Such open defiance comes after months of protests over the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police, for wearing her hijab too loosely. While the demonstrations appear to have cooled, the choice by some women not to cover their hair in public poses a new challenge to the country’s theocracy. The women’s pushback also lays bare schisms in Iran that had been veiled for decades.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Didn't Obama give Iran Billions of Dollars...? (To be honest, it may have been seized money)... You can call that "seed money", that's so Iran can suppress women, kinda like what Afghanistan is doing "again"..also in Iran if you are Gay...they throw you off a 45 foot building...why 45 feet...? because they have realized that a height of 45 feet is not enough to kill you right away (most of the time) but instead it will create a slow and agonizing death. Democrats, Iran, China, Bidens peeps shall we say....Just ask Joe Biden about Tara Reade...thats how he really feels about women (google it)

