Nigeria Students Released

A freed student of Salihu Tanko Islamic School, reunited with his father in Minna, Nigeria Friday, Aug 27, 2021. A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. (AP Photo)

 AP Photo

MINNA, Nigeria (AP) — Overjoyed parents welcomed home 90 young schoolchildren who had spent three months held by gunmen in northern Nigeria, though authorities confirmed Friday that one of the kidnapped children had died during the ordeal.

Meanwhile, elsewhere police announced that a second group of 15 students taken earlier this month also were freed, raising hopes across the country’s north that other child hostages could eventually be delivered.

“The happiness can’t be quantified,” said Yahya Aliyu Babangida, 54, a teacher whose two children aged seven and 17 were among those released.

