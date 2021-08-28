MINNA, Nigeria (AP) — Overjoyed parents welcomed home 90 young schoolchildren who had spent three months held by gunmen in northern Nigeria, though authorities confirmed Friday that one of the kidnapped children had died during the ordeal.
Meanwhile, elsewhere police announced that a second group of 15 students taken earlier this month also were freed, raising hopes across the country’s north that other child hostages could eventually be delivered.
“The happiness can’t be quantified,” said Yahya Aliyu Babangida, 54, a teacher whose two children aged seven and 17 were among those released.
