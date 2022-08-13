Montenegro Shooting

A police investigator holds evidence material on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

 Risto Bozovic

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage, Friday, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead, Montenegro state TV reported, quoting police sources.

State TV RTCG said the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the city of Cetinje’s Medovina neighborhood, which is near the seat of the former royal government. The city is 22 miles west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.

