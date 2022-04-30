WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Photos — dozens of four-by-six prints, larger framed milestone portraits and snapshots showing the progression from child to young man — covered nearly every inch of Cheryl Wilson’s dining room table. A handful of stuffed animals and assorted mementoes had been interspersed between them.
“I’m sorry,” Cheryl Wilson said. “I didn’t know I was going to do this when I got up this morning.”
Neither apology nor explanation was needed. For some time, Wilson had been steeling herself to talk about her son Jared Weicht, who died from an overdose of fentanyl.
“I’ve been unable to come to terms with my son’s death … I would truly appreciate the opportunity to share my son’s story,” she’d written in an introductory email, “especially if it will help others who have loved ones struggling with this monster called addiction.”
That email led to an in-person meeting, a much more difficult proposition than the informality of electronic communication.
No one should outlive a child, and more than two years on, Wilson is looking for ways to help others similarly situated.
“We fought for 10 years,” she said. “My son was my heart … he is my heart. I just can’t give up.”
Jared Weicht’s obituary is easy to find. An accompanying photograph shows him at his best, happy and dressed for a celebration.
“He had the most beautiful smile and such a kind heart,” Wilson said. “He loved the Panthers, fantasy football, fishing and his PlayStation.”
His age — just 31 — hinted at a tragic end.
Weicht died, Feb. 17, 2020, just before the nation shuttered itself indoors and behind masks to battle COVID-19. Overdoses, the product of an opioid epidemic run wild, would reach stratospheric levels over the next year.
Nationwide, in just the first 12 months of shutdown, the Centers for Disease Control reported that more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses. North Carolina, per the state Department of Health and Human Services, had more than 3,300 overdose deaths in 2020 — more than 70% of which involved fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.
Even before her son’s death, Wilson was familiar with both the statistics and the cause.
“These are neurochemical conditions that people experience, not moral failings,” said Nathan Tate, a state licensed clinical-addiction specialist and licensed clinical social worker who counseled Weicht. “Fifteen to 20 percent of (substance abusers) are genetically predisposed to addiction disorder. For others, it can be trauma or any number of factors that give people heightened vulnerability to addiction.”
Predisposition appears to have played a big role with her son, Wilson said.
Weicht had been prescribed painkillers after getting his wisdom teeth removed when he was 20.
“In just five to seven days he was a completely different person,” Wilson said. “He spent the last 10 years of his life in recovery. Addiction is never past tense.”
Like many others, Weicht went in and out of inpatient rehab centers, individual counseling and group housing.
Each time, each step, Wilson hoped that sobriety would take permanently. But as any dealing with addiction knows, multiple attempts are the norm.
