Japan China 50th Anniversary

A monitor shows a photo of Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka toasting each other at a banquet in the Hall of the People in Beijing on Sept. 28, 1972, during a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of Japan-China diplomatic relations Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

 Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO — Japan and China marked the 50th anniversary of normalization of their ties, Thursday, as their leaders Fumio Kishida and Xi Jinping stressed the importance of their strengthened relationship over the decades, though they still face difficulties.

On Sept. 29, 1972, then-Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai signed a communique normalizing their ties and pledging peace and friendship. In the communique, Japan expressed remorse over wartime damage on China and acknowledged Beijing as the country’s only legitimate government.

