Last-minute court intervention on Tuesday was the last obstacle to the execution of Ernest Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery nearly 28 years ago.
Johnson, 61, was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre, about 50 miles south of St. Louis. It would be the seventh US execution this year.
Johnson’s attorney, Jeremy Weis, said executing Johnson would violate the Eighth Amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits executing intellectually disabled people. On Monday, he asked the US Supreme Court for a stay of execution.
“This is not a close case — Mr. Johnson is intellectually disabled,” the court filing stated.
The Missouri Supreme Court in August, and again on Friday, refused to step in despite Johnson’s history of scoring extremely low on IQ tests, dating back to childhood. Weis said Johnson also was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and lost about one-fifth of his brain tissue when a benign tumor was removed in 2008.
Republican Gov. Michael Parson on Monday declined to grant clemency despite the urging of several people, including the pope. A representative for Pope Francis wrote in a letter to Parson last week that the pope “wishes to place before you the simple fact of Mr. Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of all human life.” Parson announced Monday he would not intervene.
