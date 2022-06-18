COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A longtime educator who won a special election to the Mississippi House, in 2020, died, Friday.
Republican Rep. Joseph L. “Lynn” Wright of Columbus was 69. State Sen. Chuck Younger of Columbus told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Wright had Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“He was such a good guy, and people really liked him,” Younger said.
Skelton Funeral Home in Reform, Ala., is in charge of arrangements.
“Although his service to our state was sadly cut too short, Lynn Wright accomplished much for the people he represented in District 37 during a time of unheard-of challenges for all Mississippians,” House Speaker Philip Gunn wrote on Twitter.
Wright is a former Lowndes County School District superintendent. He was elected, in October 2020, to fill the final three years of a four-year term started by Republican Rep. Gary Chism of Columbus. Chism had served, since 2000, and said he resigned, in June 2020, for medical reasons.
Wright sponsored a bill that became law, this year, to increase the pay for court bailiffs. He served on the Agriculture, Conservation and Water Resources, Constitution, County Affairs and Public Utilities committees in the House.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves will set a special election in Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties to fill the term that expires, in January 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.