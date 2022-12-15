JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl was put to death, Wednesday evening. He became the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years.
Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, received a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He had been on death row, since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray.
In a late-night ruling, on Dec. 7, a federal judge declined to block Mississippi from carrying out the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four Mississippi death row inmates over the state’s lethal injection protocol. Mississippi’s most recent execution was in November 2021.
Mark McDonald, one of Loden’s attorneys, said, Wednesday morning, that Loden didn’t plan to seek any further delays in the execution.
“It is not Mr. Loden’s intent at this time to make any legal challenges,” McDonald told The Associated Press.
During the summer ahead of what should have been Gray’s senior year of high school, she had worked as a waitress at her uncle’s restaurant in northeast Mississippi. On June 22, 2000, she left work after dark and became stranded with a flat tire on a rural road.
Loden, a Marine Corps recruiter with relatives in the area, encountered Gray on the road around 10:45 p.m. He stopped and began speaking with the teenager about the flat tire. “Don’t worry. I’m a Marine. We do this kind of stuff,” he said.
Loden told investigators he became angry after Gray allegedly said she would never want to be a Marine, and that he ordered her into his van.
