MANCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — A Manchester woman reported missing over the weekend has been found dead in her car, which was discovered submerged in a southern Michigan drainage ditch, police said.
The body of Rebecca Reynolds, 36, was discovered, Sunday, in her vehicle, which had crashed into a Washtenaw County drainage ditch near her Manchester home, Michigan State Police said.
Officers discovered the vehicle and Reynolds’ body as they were investigating a missing persons report made by one of her relatives in Bridgewater Township, The Ann Arbor News reported.
