France Egypt Missing Traveler

FILE - Isabel Leclercq, right, the mother of missing traveler Yann Bourdon in Egypt holds a picture of her son during a march with relatives and friends near the Elysee Palace during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Friday, July 22. The French backpacker, who had gone missing in Egypt a year ago, has safely returned to his family in Paris, their lawyer said on Tuesday Aug.16, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, File)

 Thomas Padilla

PARIS (AP) — A French backpacker who had gone missing in Egypt a year ago has safely returned home to Paris, a lawyer representing his family said, on Tuesday.

It’s not clear what happened over the past year to Yann Bourdon, whose family had speculated that he might have been detained by Egyptian security services. The graduate student at the Sorbonne, who vanished while on a year-long backpacking journey, declined to discuss his disappearance with the media and to share details of his return to France.

