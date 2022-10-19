MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation.

At a public meeting of the Board that oversees the university system last week, Vice Chairman Steve Sviggum, a former Minnesota House speaker, asked acting Morris Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen whether it was “possible at all from a marketing standpoint” that the campus had become “too diverse.”

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

People are realizing that colleges are nothing more than a breeding ground for liberal activists. Most would be better off going to trade school, and learning a trade that offers a comfortable income. Most liberal activists are Dope Fiends that live in their parents basement.

