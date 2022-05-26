ISLAMABAD — In Afghanistan, 1.1 million children under the age of five will likely face the most severe form of malnutrition this year, according to the UK, as increasing numbers of hungry, wasting-away children are brought into hospital wards.
UK and other aid agencies were able to stave off outright famine after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year, rolling out a massive emergency aid program that fed millions.
But they are struggling to keep pace with relentlessly worsening conditions. Poverty is spiraling and making more Afghans in need of aid, global food prices are mounting from the war in Ukraine and promises of international funding so far are not coming through, according to an assessment report issued this month.
As a result, the vulnerable are falling victim, including children but also mothers struggling to feed themselves along with their families.
Nazia said she had lost four children to malnutrition — two daughters and two sons under two years old. “All four died due to financial problems and poverty,” the 30-year-old Nazia said. When her children fell ill, she didn’t have the money to treat them.
Nazia spoke to The Associated Press at Charakar Hospital in the northern province of Parwan, where she and her seven-month-old daughter were both being treated for malnutrition. Her husband is a day laborer but is also a drug addict and rarely brings in an income, she said. Like many Afghans, she uses only one name.
UNICEF, the UK children’s agency, said 1.1 million children, this year, are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition, also known as severe wasting, nearly double the number, in 2018, and up from just under 1 million, last year.
Severe wasting is the most lethal type of malnutrition, in which food is so lacking that a child’s immune system is compromised, according to UNICEF. They become vulnerable to multiple bouts of disease and eventually they become so weak they can’t absorb nutrients.
