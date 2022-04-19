WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants attempted to cross the US-Mexico border at the highest level in two decades as the US prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers.
Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 33% increase from a month earlier, according to US Customs and Border Protection data released, Monday.
The new figures were disclosed as the Biden administration comes under increasing pressure over the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled US authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum from persecution.
The number of migrant encounters has gone up nearly every month since President Joe Biden took office, becoming fodder for political opponents who point to the increase as evidence that this administration is weaker on border security than its predecessor.
A backlog of people waiting outside the country to seek asylum, as well as dire economic and political conditions in much of Latin America and the Caribbean, is partially responsible for the increase in migrants. Administration critics blame Biden, arguing his administration’s moves to roll back Trump-era policies has encouraged people to come.
The number of illegal crossings, or those outside official ports of entry, totaled 209,906 in March, surpassing the previous high of Biden’s presidency of 200,658 set in July, and the highest level since March 2000, when it reached 220,063.
Former President Donald Trump also faced a sharp increase in migrant border crossings but the number plummeted with the start of the pandemic. In March 2020, the previous administration invoked Title 42, a little-used public health authority to quickly expel nearly anyone encountered along the Southwest border.
US authorities have expelled migrants more than 1.7 million times under Title 42 authority, named for a 1944 public health law, using the threat of COVID-19 to deny migrants a chance to seek asylum as required under US law and international treaty.
With COVID-19 cases in decline, the Biden administration has said it intends to end the use of Title 42 at the border on May 23.
Several moderate Democrats have joined Republican leaders to call for an extension of Title 42 authority. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat up for election this year, toured the border, last week, and warned that the Biden administration is unprepared for asylum restrictions to be lifted.
Human rights groups and other migrant advocates say the US has a legal obligation to permit people to seek asylum and have called for the lifting of the public health order. “The United States can and must welcome people seeking asylum because it is the law, because it is right, and because we can,” the Catholic Legal Immigration Network said in a statement Monday.
Make them live with Democrats...and let the Dems pay for all the immigrants needs (Housing, Welfare, Schooling, Medical etc etc) What Biden is really doing is letting in cheap labor...to compete with Blacks and Latinos, that also support the Democrat Parasites....Want to stop illegal immigration...pass a law that states illegals cannot vote, nor can their children, or their grandchildren. This seems like a fair trade off...you are not "hurting anyone" by sneaking into America (most taxpayers would rightfully argue that though), then your voting privileges being revoked will not "hurt you". If said illegal serves in the military that person and his children "can" vote (they have earned the right to vote).
