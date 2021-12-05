PONTIAC, Mich. — A judge imposed a combined $1 million bond, Saturday, for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial building.
James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against them during a hearing held on Zoom. Jennifer Crumbley sobbed and struggled to respond to the judge’s questions at times and James Crumbley shook his head when a prosecutor said their son had full access to the gun used in the killings.
Judge Julie Nicholson assigned bond of $500,000 apiece to each of the parents and required GPS monitoring if they pay to be released, agreeing with prosecutors that they posed a flight risk.
Defense attorneys for the Crumbleys still argued, Saturday, that they never intended to flee and had made plans to meet their lawyers, early that morning. Attorney Shannon Smith accused prosecutors of “cherry picking” facts to release publicly, including that accusation that their teenage son had unrestricted access to the handgun prosecutors say his father purchased for him days before the shooting.
“Our clients are just as devastated as everyone else,” Smith said, adding that the gun “was locked.” She didn’t provide more detail during Saturday’s hearing.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald’s office filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the Crumbleys, on Friday, accusing them of failing to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — “blood everywhere” — that was found at the boy’s desk. They could each face up to 15 years in prison, according to a spokeswoman for McDonald’s office.
The Crumbleys committed “egregious” acts, from buying a gun, on Black Friday, and making it available to Ethan Crumbley to resisting his removal from school when they were summoned a few hours before the shooting, McDonald said, Friday.
Authorities had been looking for the couple since Friday afternoon. Late Friday, US Marshals announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading to their arrests.
Smith, the Crumbleys’ attorney, had said, Friday, that the pair left town earlier in the week “for their own safety” and would be returning to Oxford to face charges.
During Saturday’s hearing, Smith said they were in touch by phone and text, on Friday evening, and blamed prosecutors for failing to communicate with her and fellow defense attorney Mariell Lehman.
“Our clients were absolutely going to turn themselves in; it was just a matter of logistics,” she said.
But McDonald said, on Saturday, that the couple took $4,000 out of an ATM, on Friday morning, in Rochester Hills, not far from the courthouse where they should have appeared that afternoon.
“These are not people that we can be assured will return to court on their own,” she said.
A Detroit business owner spotted a car tied to the Crumbleys in his parking lot, late Friday, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement. A woman seen near the vehicle ran away when the business owner called 911, McCabe said. The couple was later located and arrested by Detroit police.
Detroit Police Chief James E. White said the couple “were aided in getting into the building,” and that a person who helped them may also face charges.
(1) comment
The School Officials should be held accountable "first". Most parents have "blinders" on when it comes to their "own children"...The School Officials "DON'T". Did school officials allow him to return to class because they would receive $50 (Average Daily Attendance (ADA) cost). What is that $12.50 per life lost...? They should "Arrest" School Officials first, then the parents...But the parents don't have a union backing them up...like the Teachers do...do they..? You would be "WISE" to Homeschool your child, or enroll them in a Private School. The Public Educational System has become a Cesspool...unless you want "Your Child" cleaning Toilets for the rest of their lives, and being a POS activist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.