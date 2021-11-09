Dr. Michael Rutter, a British child psychiatrist whose many transformative studies included one that demonstrated the genetics of autism and another that assessed how poor treatment suffered by Romanian children in orphanages affected them after they were adopted by English families, died Oct. 23 at his home in Dulwich, a suburb of London. He was 88.
The cause was cancer, said Sandra Woodhouse, his personal assistant at King’s College London.
In more than a half-century at what is now the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College, Rutter was known for his clinical expertise in treating children with mental health problems and for his ambitious research. In 1973, he was awarded Britain’s first professorship in child psychiatry.
“He really created modern child psychiatry by insisting on using data to drive thinking about diagnosis and treatment,” Bennett Leventhal, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, said in a phone interview. “If you go back to the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, the focus of psychiatry came out of psychoanalysis, which was built largely on case vignettes. That’s not bad — it’s what we had — but Rutter said we can do better.”
In the 1960s and ’70s, Rutter and his research team conducted what Leventhal said were the first epidemiological studies in child and adolescent psychiatry. They established that psychiatric problems were fairly common among children on the rural Isle of Wight and an inner borough of London, and that the children’s feelings of misery and depression affected, among other things, how well or poorly they did in school.
Rutter also discovered that emotional, behavioral and reading problems were twice as common among the children in London as they were on the Isle of Wight but that children in both areas were affected by family discord, their parents’ psychiatric problems and criminality, and overcrowding in their homes.
The studies “played a major role in understanding how biological brain pathology influenced development,” Rutter told The Annual Review of Developmental Psychology this year. “It’s not that it had not been thought of before, but it was the first time it had been systematically studied.”
Rutter challenged the idea that autism was caused by the effect of distant parents — more specifically, so-called refrigerator mothers — and the idea that it was a form of schizophrenia.
In a 1977 study, Rutter and Susan Folstein examined why there was a higher incidence of autism between identical twins, who share the same set of genes, than between fraternal twins, who share half of their genes. They concluded that autism was largely genetic.
