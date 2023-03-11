Miami Migration Struggles

A group assembles care packages that are distributed to organizations that help new migrants and those that are homeless, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Doral, Fla. The weekly prayer group prays the rosary as they fill over 200 bags with sandwiches, cookies, chips and water. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

 Marta Lavandier

HIALEAH, Florida — A few days after selling all she had to flee Cuba with her three children on a crowded boat, Daneilis Tamayo raised her hand in praise and sang the rousing opening hymn at Sunday worship in this Miami suburb.

“The only thing that gave me strength is the Lord. I’m not going to lose my faith, whatever I might go through,” she said. The family has been sleeping in Iglesia Rescate’s improvised shelter since the promises of help made by her contact in the United States turned out to be “all lies.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.