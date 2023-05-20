Mexico Watched Volcano

FILE - A plume of ash and steam rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as seen from Mexico City, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Popocatepetl rumbled to life again this third week of May 2023, spewing out towering clouds of ash that forced 11 villages to cancel school sessions. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

 Marco Ugarte

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano rumbled to life again this week, belching out towering clouds of ash that forced 11 villages to cancel school sessions.

The residents weren’t the only ones keeping a close eye on the towering peak. Every time there is a sigh, tic or heave in Popocatepetl, there are dozens of scientists, a network of sensors and cameras, and a roomful of powerful equipment watching its every move.

