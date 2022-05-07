GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador started a five-day tour to four Central American countries and Cuba, on Thursday, by lashing out at the US government.
López Obrador criticized American officials sharply for being quick to send billions to Ukraine, while dragging their feet on development aid to Central America.
On his first stop in neighboring Guatemala, López Obrador demanded US aid to stem the poverty and joblessness that sends tens of thousands of Guatemalans north to the US border. The Mexican leader had been angered that the United States rebuffed his calls to help expand his tree-planting program to Central America.
“They are different things and they shouldn’t be compared categorically, but they have already approved $30 billion for the war in Ukraine, while we have been waiting since President Donald Trump, asking they donate $4 billion, and as of today, nothing, absolutely nothing,” López Obrador said.
“Honestly, it seems inexplicable,” he added. “For our part, we are going to continue to respectfully insist on the need for the United States to collaborate.”
López Obrador’s pet program, known as “Planting Life,” pays farmers a monthly wage to plant and care for fruit and lumber trees on their farms.
Mexico has asked the US government to help fund the program, something that so far hasn’t happened.
