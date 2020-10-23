MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced Thursday it has reached a deal with the United States to pay the shortfall in its annual contribution of water from border-area rivers by giving the US Mexico’s rights to water held in border dams that normally supply cities and towns downstream.
The agreement announced Thursday allows Mexico to meet the Saturday deadline which, if missed, could have endangered a cross-border water sharing treaty that greatly benefits Mexico. Mexican officials has also worried the water debt could have become an issue in the upcoming US elections.
The deal transfers Mexico’s share of water held in the Amistad and Falcon dams to US ownership. The amount of water transferred is enormous: 170 million cubic yards, or enough water to flood 105,000 acres with a foot of water.
Mexico said it still had enough water in other dams near the border to satisfy drinking water requirements for 13 border cities including Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa and Matamoros. The United States also agreed to help Mexico if it faces a municipal water shortage.
