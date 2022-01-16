MEXICO CITY (AP) — The leader of a crime gang notorious for siphoning gasoline from government fuel ducts has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for kidnapping, according to authorities in the central Mexico state of Guanajuato.
José Antonio Yépez Ortiz had been one of Mexico’s most wanted suspects prior to his arrest on Aug. 2, 2020, following a shootout with police. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador praised the arrest at the time as “important, very important.”
The gang had long fought a bloody turf battle with the Jalisco cartel, and authorities blamed him for much of the violence in the industrial and farming state of Guanajuato.
The state Attorney General’s Office said, late Friday, that the man known as “El Marro,” was sentenced by a court in the region. Local news media said he still faces charges of attempted homicide, robbery and organized crime.
