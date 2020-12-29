MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican ballad singer and composer Armando Manzanero died at the age of 85, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday.
Manzanero was hospitalized in recent weeks with COVID-19 and at one point was on a ventilator.
But his manager, Laura Blum, said he died at a Mexico City hospital of complications from a kidney problem.
Manzanero was a crooner best known for songs like “Somos Novios,” which, with translated English lyrics, became the 1970s hit “It’s Impossible” for Perry Como.
López Obrador praised the Yucatan native as “a great composer, and the country’s best.”
“Besides that, he was a man with sensitivity, on social questions as well,” the president noted.
The president played a video clip of Manzanero singing the song “Adoro,” and appeared so overcome by emotion at the news of his death that he cut short his daily news conference.
“I do not want to continue with this press conference. It ends here,” López Obrador said before playing the clip.
