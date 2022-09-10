MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate passed a bill, early Friday, handing control of the country’s recently created National Guard over to the military. When the National Guard was created under a Constitutional reform, in 2019, it was placed under civilian control. But most of its training and recruitment has been done from within the army. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the guard must now be under military command, to prevent corruption. The lower house of Congress already approved the measure, and López Obrador is expected to sign it into law. Opposition parties said, late Thursday, they will file court appeals, claiming the measure violates the Constitutional guarantee on civilian control. “Public safety is not achieved by violating the rule of law, by violating the Constitution,” said Sen. Claudia Anaya Mota, of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, who vowed that opposition would quickly file a court challenge.

