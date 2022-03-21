MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is inaugurating one of his hallmark building projects, today, a new Mexico City airport that reflects the contrasts and contradictions of his administration.
There is government austerity — his main campaign promise is fully on display in the rather bare-bones terminal — as well as his customary outsized reliance on the Mexican army.
But there are also widely ridiculed government claims about how long it will take passengers to get to the new terminal, 27 miles from the city center, and repeated complaints by the president that there is a conspiracy in the press to besmirch his new airport, which is named, of course, after an army general, Felipe Angeles.
“It is such an important project that our adversaries want to sling mud at it,” López Obrador said, Thursday, of the army-built terminal constructed at a military base. “There is a whole campaign refusing to recognize that was a very good decision.”
The president sees the new airport as a symbol of his twilight battle against privilege, conservativism and ostentation, things he despises. He reviles more than anything — expect perhaps foreign advice — the idea of “a rich government in a poor country.”
López Obrador found an easy target in the vastly expensive, architecturally daring project started by his predecessor to build a huge, flashy new airport in a swamp on the city’s eastern edge, much closer to the city’s center.
López Obrador decided to cancel that and build the new airport on firmer soil to the north. It is projected to cost $4.1 billion, which López Obrador claims represents a cost savings compared to the swampy site, which might have required billions in maintenance because of the waterlogged soil.
The new airport will run in tandem with Mexico City’s existing airport, whose two, saturated terminals had been scheduled for closure under the earlier plan.
It is one of four keystone projects he is racing to finish before his term ends, in 2024 — the airport, an oil refinery, a tourist train in the Yucatan Peninsula and a train linking Gulf coast and Pacific seaports — reflecting his vision that his is not just a normal, six-year presidential term. Mexico does not allow reelection.
He sees himself as leading a historic, irreversible “transformation” of Mexico, and he has turned to building projects — and the army — to guard that legacy. The army will actually own and operate some of the projects after they’re finished.
“Because of López Obrador’s revolutionary rush to deliver everything he offered in six years, which is obviously impossible, he has done everything in an improvised way,” said political analyst José Antonio Crespo. “He has said several times, this is not just another administration; this is a revolution.”
