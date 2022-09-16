Mexico Missing Students

FILE - Family members and friends march seeking justice for the missing 43 Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City, Aug. 26, 2022. Mexican authorities have arrested a general and two other members of the army for alleged connection to the disappearance of the 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014, the government announced on Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

 Marco Ugarte

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have arrested a general and two other members of the army for alleged connection to the disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014, the government announced, Thursday.

Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejía said that among those arrested was the commander of the army base in Iguala, Guerrero, in September 2014, when the students from a radical teacher’s college were abducted. Mejía said a fourth arrest was expected soon.

