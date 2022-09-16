MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have arrested a general and two other members of the army for alleged connection to the disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014, the government announced, Thursday.
Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejía said that among those arrested was the commander of the army base in Iguala, Guerrero, in September 2014, when the students from a radical teacher’s college were abducted. Mejía said a fourth arrest was expected soon.
Mejía did not give names of those arrested, but the commander of the Iguala base at that time was José Rodríguez Pérez, then a colonel. Barely a year after the students’ disappearances and with the missing students’ families already raising suspicions about military involvement and demanding access to the base, Rodríguez was promoted to brigadier general.
Last month, a government truth commission re-investigating the case issued a report that named Rodríguez as being allegedly responsible for the disappearance of six of the students.
