Xavier "Chabelo" Lopez sticks out his tongue during a CRIT telethon event in Tlalnepantla, Mexico, Saturday, Dec, 12, 2015. Lopez, a Mexican children’s comic better known by his stage name “Chabelo,” died at the age of 88, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Saul Lopez/Cuartoscuro via AP)

 Saul Lopez

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xavier López, a Mexican children’s comic better known by his stage name “Chabelo,” has died at 88, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote  Saturday.

López’s best-known work, the Sunday variety show “En Familia con Chabelo,” ran for an astonishing 48 years from 1967 to 2015, Mexico’s longest-running TV show.

