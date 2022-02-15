Los Angeles — On Tuesday, Metrolink thanked riders for 30 years of loyalty with a 90s-era themed Valentine’s Day event.
The 4th Annual Customer Appreciation Day event began Metrolink’s year-long celebration of 30 years of service in southern California.
The day began with the Metrolink team, including Metrolink Board members Daniel Chavez and John Dutrey, along with CEO Darren Kettle, thanking customers for “choo, choo, choose-ing to take the train.” They expressed the agency’s gratitude for their dedicated ridership over the past 30 years.
“Customer Appreciation Day is our way to show gratitude to everyone who rides our trains,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. “The past two years have been challenging for people and we are thankful for those who kept riding Metrolink to work or the many attractions here in region. We look forward to welcoming more and more riders back in the weeks and months ahead.”
A giant Valentine’s Day photo board was available at select stations on each of Metrolink’s seven service lines. It offered riders a “rail-y, rail-y lovely Valentine photo opportunity” sharable with loved ones or on social media. On board trains, conductors shared special announcements, as many of the riders have taken the same train for years.
Station guests, new and old, were welcomed with candy, Valentines and expressions over the station public address system.
Metrolink SoCal Explorer members earned triple points for any tickets or passes redeemed through their SoCal Explorer accounts today, while new members could register and earn triple points toward another trip. Metrolink SoCal Explorer rewards participants earn points for every trip they take on Metrolink. Points that can be used for Metrolink merchandise, future travel and partner discounts.
Metrolink will mark its 30-year anniversary on Oct. 26.
For more information, visit metrolinktrains.com
