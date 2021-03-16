By GEIR MOULSON
Associated Press
BERLIN — Two German state election defeats have jolted Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc, shining a spotlight on chances of it being ejected from the government in September’s national vote. A possible contender to succeed Merkel said Monday that the center-right needs to raise its game to keep the country’s top job.
Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union was handily defeated Sunday by two popular state governors: the Green party’s Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Wuerttemberg and the center-left Social Democrats’ Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate.
The CDU always faced a challenging battle against the incumbents, but the results were painful. It lost the two states by about eight percentage points. It won 24.1% of the vote in Baden-Wuerttemberg and 27.7% in Rhineland-Palatinate, its worst post-World War II showing in both states.
Merkel’s federal government faces discontent over a slow start to Germany’s Coronavirus vaccination drive, while most restrictions remain in place and infections are rising again. And her center-right bloc has been hit over the past two weeks by allegations that a few lawmakers profited from deals to procure masks early in the Coronavirus pandemic.
The CDU’s new leader, Armin Laschet, said Sunday’s results were “disappointing.” He said one conclusion is that “we must get better” at managing the pandemic and stressed that lawmakers must always make “the common good” their top priority.
