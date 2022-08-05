Obit Melissa Bank

FILE - Melissa Bank, author of "The Girls Guide to Hunting and Fishing," appears in her New York apartment on May 26, 2005. Publisher Viking says Bank, who had lung cancer, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in East Hampton, N.Y. She was 61. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

 Kathy Willens

NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa Bank, whose 1999 bestseller “The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing” was a series of interconnected stories widely praised for its wit and precise language and embraced by young readers, has died at age 61.

Viking Books announced that Bank died, Tuesday, in East Hampton, NY. She had lung cancer.

