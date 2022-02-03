Jonathan David Zazula, aka Jonny Z died, Feb. 1 at his home in Florida. He was 69.
As co-founders of Megaforce Records and CraZed Management, Jon and wife and partner, Marsha, discovered many of the Heavy Metal scene’s superstars and championed the metal underground by launching the careers of Metallica, Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, Ministry, Ace Frehley, Disco Biscuits, Kings X and Raven.
“I am gutted, but have nothing but gratitude and love and appreciation for Jonny Z and Marsha, their whole family and our extended heavy metal family around the world,” Maria Ferrero, CEO of Adrenaline PR and the Zazula’s very first employee, said. “The Zazulas taught me everything about love, life, tenacity, perseverance, forgiveness and more. I thank them for allowing me to be me.”
Zazula, known the world over as Jonny Z, lived an intense life, as penned in his memoir titled “Heavy Tales: The Metal, The Music, The Madness.” Born in 1952, he began his journey in the Eastchester projects of the Bronx, NY. It wasn’t until his aunts gifted him with his first 7” 45 singles, that he found out music was where he belonged. Unlike so many of his peers, instead of collecting baseball cards and playing stickball, Zazula built a monumental record collection and constantly attended concerts.
His music and self-discovery were symbiotic. As he ventured into the city to legendary venues for the sounds of up and coming acts such as Stevie Wonder, Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels and the Young Rascals, he quickly became a music devotee and a regular at the historic Fillmore East and experienced the rise of groundbreakers Led Zeppelin, The Jeff Beck Group and Cream. His life was changed when he claimed to have lost his hearing for three days from Jack Bruce’s bass.
In the ’60s, Zazula’s self-discovery grew to new heights. Always searching for the next new and exciting artist, he frequented the streets of Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, soaking in the scene and sounds. Captain Beefheart, Jefferson Airplane, lyrics penned by Dylan and The Grateful Dead, would became his soundtrack.
It was even music that brought him his true love and life partner, Marsha (from Brooklyn). They were inseparable from the start. Their intellectual prowess and passion for Avante Garde music helped foster the American Metal scene that would eventually take over the world.
Within the pages of “Heavy Tales,” Zazula’s memoirs released in October 2019, he exposes his erroneous experiences on Wall Street, which eventually led to a career in the music business.
The journey from a small record stand at a New Jersey Flea Market (opened out of desperation to earn enough money to put food on the table) to become one of the largest and most influential Metal establishments in the Northeast.
From here, the Zazulas began to promote concerts, bringing bands like Anvil, Raven, Venom, Manowar and others to the stage for the first time. It was at this historic location that a customer returning from a trip from the Bay Area, brought Zazula a Metallica demo tape and insisted he play it on the store’s beat up stereo, immediately. As legend goes, Zazula flipped out before the first song even ended. After listening to the rest of the tape, he was immediately convinced that this was something he wanted to get involved with. A phone call was made from a pay phone outside the flea market entrance to a name visible on the tape and the rest became history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.